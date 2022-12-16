Open to dissent to an extent, not fascist party: Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan

Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Congress is not a fascist party and therefore has room for difference in opinion. As Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference in Rajasthan on the occasion of the 100th day completion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said the tradition of the party is not to shut down anyone and it is not only in Rajasthan.

The main issue of the Congress party is that the grassroots workers' voices need to be heard, Rahul Gandhi said. "And as far as this bayanbaazi is concerned, this is for the press. You people make fun of it, your papers get sold because of this. But in our organisational structure, there is no problem." Rahul Gandhi said.

"Our party is not a fascist, dictator party. We are open to discussion and debate. We tolerate this. And this is not about Rajasthan only. This has been the tradition of the Congress that if a party leader wants to say something we don't scare and shut them. Obviously, the dissent must not harm the party majorly. And when press wants to say something, we don't scare them at all," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahu Gandhi said it is a wrong narrative that Congress is ineffective and withering away. "Mark my words, BJP is going to be taken down by the Congress because we are the party which will not leave the fight," Rahul Gandhi said.

Talking about the exit of several Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi said, 'They are welcome to leave because they can't fight the BJP. More the merrier."

"I won't say Congress did not commit any mistake in the past. I also feel that the Congress leaders, including me, got distant from the public. This distance is not physical distance but the distance of pain. In our yatra, we could feel the pain of the common people," Rahul Gandhi said.

