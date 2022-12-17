Home / India News / Kiren Rijiju reaches Tawang days after Arunachal clash; slams Rahul Gandhi

Kiren Rijiju reaches Tawang days after Arunachal clash; slams Rahul Gandhi

Updated on Dec 17, 2022 01:37 PM IST

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting the Indian Army but damaging the nation's image.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju with Indian Army soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Saturday. (Source: @KirenRijiju)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that China is preparing for a war while the Indian government is asleep, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the Yangtse area in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang is “fully secured now due to adequate deployment" of the army jawans.

Tweeting a picture of him with the Indian Army soldiers in Tawang, where Indian and Chinese troops clashed on December 9, Rijiju said, “Yangtse area in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army.”

In an earlier tweet, the Union law minister alleged that Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting the Indian Army but damaging the nation's image.

"Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation's image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment (for) the country," he said.

The member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh said people are proud of the Indian armed forces.

Rahul Gandhi had also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is "beating up our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh said whether it is Galwan or Tawang, India's defence forces have always shown courage and displayed their valour on every occasion.

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

