SC allows withdrawal of plea by ‘approver’ Chakraborty in NewsClick case

The Supreme Court on Monday permitted NewsClick human resources department head Amit Chakraborty, who has turned approver before the trial court, to withdraw his plea challenging the Delhi police action to arrest him in a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) even as it agreed to take up the petition filed by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha on January 30. The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

A bench headed by justice BR Gavai passed the order after Chakraborty’s lawyer informed the court that Chakraborty has turned an approver in the case, and he would like to withdraw his petition filed in the top court in October last year. He was arrested along with Purkayastha on October 3 on charges of receiving foreign funds through Chinese firms with an aim to compromise the country’s stability and integrity.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju appearing for the Delhi police said, “As far as petitioner (Amit Chakraborty) is concerned, if he wants to withdraw, let him withdraw. As far as the other matter (about Purkayastha) is concerned, it must be re-heard.”

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Purkayastha requested that his matter be taken up at the earliest as his 73-year-old client has been in jail for over three months.

The bench, also comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta, adjourned the matter to January 30.

Purkayastha had approached the top court against dismissal of his regular bail petition by the Delhi high court on October 13 last year.

Before the high court, the police argued that the accused (both Purkayastha and Chakraborty) are an extended limb of Chinese espionage. Chakravarty had on the previous hearings told the top court that he holds less than 1% stake in the company and is physically disabled below the waist.

The first information report (FIR) registered by the police alleged that the accused conspired with a group called Peoples Alliance for Democracy and Secularism to sabotage the 2019 general elections. The police claimed that the money was routed into the portal by Chinese firms Xiaomi and Vivo with the aid of shell companies.