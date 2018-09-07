SC asks states to file report on dealing with cow vigilantism, lynchings within one week

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up states for failing to comply with its directions on dealing with incidents of cow vigilantism and mob lynching.

Noting that only 11 states and seven union territories had filed compliance reports following its July 17 verdict on cow vigilantism, the court asked the remaining states to file their reports within one week.

“If reports are not filed then the home secretary of the defaulting state will have to appear in person before court,” the court said.

During the hearing, the Centre informed the court that an empowered Group of Ministers has been set up to consider framing a law on mob violence following the cow vigilantism verdict.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khawilkar and DY Chandrachud was hearing a plea by Congress leader Tehseen Poonawala seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Rajasthan officials including the Chief Secretary and the police chief for alleged violation of the top court’s verdict in the alleged lynching of dairy farmer Rakbar Khan on July 20.

The Supreme Court had in July asked the Parliament to come up with an anti-lynching law to tackle cow vigilantism and lynch mobs while laying down preventive, remedial, and punitive measures. The measures laid down by the court included steps to tackle hate speeches, provocative statements and fake news.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 12:12 IST