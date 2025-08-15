SC cancels Darshan’s bail; actor, main accused held

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested in Bengaluru on Thursday, just hours after the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to him by the Karnataka high court in the Renukaswamy murder case. Police took him into custody near his Hosakerehalli residence soon after he returned to the city from an outstation trip. Police arrest actor Pavitra Gowda from her residence after the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to her by the High Court in the Renukaswamy murder case, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI)

The apex court’s order also covered Darshan’s associate Pavithra Gowda and five other accused, all of whom were arrested and will be produced before the trial court in Bengaluru, police said.

According to police, Gowda was picked up earlier in the day by the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police. Pradoosh S Rao, Lakshman M, and Nagaraj are among those detained.

While cancelling the bail to the actor, a bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said, “Granting leniency to such persons despite grave charges of conspiracy and murder sends the wrong message to society and undermines public confidence in the justice system.”

In a democracy governed by the rule of law, the bench said, “no individual is exempt from legal accountability by virtue of status or social capital”. In the present case, it said, “By treating A2’s (Darshan) stature as a mitigating factor, the high court committed a manifest perversity in the exercise of its discretion, thereby warranting cancellation of bail.”

Police officers said a copy of the Supreme Court order was submitted to the trial court to secure arrest warrants for all the accused before their remand to judicial custody.

The order follows a special leave petition filed by the state government challenging the high court’s decision in December 2024 to grant bail to the accused.

Darshan, who had been away when news of the court’s decision reached him, was contacted by police and asked to appear before investigators.

He complied, arriving in a luxury SUV before switching to another vehicle to avoid the media assembled outside his apartment. He entered the premises through the back door.

The murder case, began with Darshan’s arrest in June 2024. Police allege he orchestrated the killing of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, after the victim allegedly stalked and abused Gowda on social media.

The actor was detained on June 11, 2024, in Mysuru while filming The Devil and was held in custody for 131 days.

He was released on interim bail in October and granted regular bail in December.

With the latest court order, Darshan is expected to be shifted to the Ballari Central Prison.

He was previously housed there after being moved from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison when images emerged of him smoking and mingling with high-profile inmates.

Following that episode, Ballari prison authorities heightened security measures, including raising the perimeter wall to 25 feet and preparing a secure cell. The measures were taken after fans breached prison boundaries during his earlier detention, police officers said.

The Supreme Court’s decision comes a day before the scheduled release of the first song from The Devil. The film’s team had announced on August 10 that the track “Idre Nemdiyaag Irbek” (You should live in peace) would be released on Independence Day morning, an event now likely to be overshadowed by the arrest.

For Renukaswamy’s family, Thursday’s ruling was a moment of relief. His father, Shivanagouda, welcomed the decision. “Darshan’s bail has been cancelled. There is an order to arrest him. This brings our faith back…The Supreme Court order reinstates the belief that no one can escape the law,” he said.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah’s legal advisor AS Ponnanna said the verdict would strengthen the prosecution’s case. “We had feared that the investigation would be hampered because Darshan was out on bail. There was a possibility that he could influence the witnesses while he was out. However, now all these challenges will be resolved with the order given by the Supreme Court,” he said.

Soon after the court’s order was received on Thursday morning, senior police officials briefed home minister G Parameshwara at the Vidhana Soudha.

“The law is the same for everyone. No one is above the law in the country. Everyone should respect the law of the land. The accused have the opportunity to fight for justice further, and that is also allowed by the law,” Parameshwara said.