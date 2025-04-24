Supreme Court condemns Pahalgam terror attack, calls it ‘diabolical’

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday expressed its deep anguish and condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The heinous terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was denounced by the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday, expressing its profound distress.(PTI)

The full Court unanimously adopted a resolution today condemning the act of terrorism.

The apex court in its resolution stated, "This diabolical act of mindless violence has shaken the conscience of all and is a stark reminder of the brutality and inhumanity that terrorism unleashes."

Supreme Court of India paid its tribute to the innocent lives snuffed out brutally and prematurely, while also expressing its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, it said.

"May the departed souls rest in peace, and may those who were injured recover soon. The nation stands with the victims and their families in this hour of indescribable grief," said the statement issued by the Supreme Court.

"The attack on tourists, who were merely enjoying the natural beauty of the Crown Jewel of India, i.e. Kashmir, is undoubtedly an affront to the values of humanity and the sanctity of life, and this Court strongly condemns the same," it added.

Judges, lawyers, staff members, and all other persons present in the court and the Registry observed a two-minute silence, expressing solidarity with the victims and their bereaved families.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the CCS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post. India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission as Persona Non Grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.