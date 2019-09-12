Bihar shelter home case: Reunite 8 girls with families, Supreme Court orders

india

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:18 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Bihar government to take steps to unite eight girls in the shelter home case with their families.

A bench of the top court, headed by justices N V Ramana, directed the Bihar government to provide all necessary financial and medical assistance to the girls.

Fourty-four minor girls had been sexually abused at the shelter home over a period of time. The issue was highlighter after an audit by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) report in May last year.

In its order on Thursday, the Supreme Court also directed the Bihar government to assess the compensation to be paid to the victims and submit a report to the court.

The decision comes after TISS filed a report before the court in a sealed cover saying that the eight girls were fit to be handed over to their families.

The SC had in July directed TISS to prepare a rehabilitation plan for the victims. TISS was told to interact with the families of the victims and ascertain whether they can be reunited.

TISS was told to carry out a field report after the Bihar government told the Supreme Court that the victims, at present lodged in different child-care institutions, have started showing aggressive behaviour, with some indulging in inflicting self-harm.

