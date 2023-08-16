Home / India News / SC dubs ‘Affair’, ‘Housewife’ and several words as stereotypical, suggests alternatives. See full list

SC dubs ‘Affair’, ‘Housewife’ and several words as stereotypical, suggests alternatives. See full list

ByHT News Desk
Aug 16, 2023 04:19 PM IST

The Supreme Court has unveiled a handbook comprising words which promote stereotypes against women.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday unveiled a handbook mentioning the words which perpetuate gender stereotypes and should be avoided in court language.

“The Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes aims to assist judges and the legal community in identifying, understanding and combating stereotypes about women. It contains a glossary of gender-unjust terms and suggests alternative words or phrases which may be used while drafting pleadings as well as orders and judgments”, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

Here is the list of words identified as the one ‘promoting stereotype’ by the top court and the alternate phrases recommended as well.

Supreme Court of India (Representative Photo)
Supreme Court of India (Representative Photo)

STEREOTYPE PROMOTING LANGUAGE (INCORRECT)ALTERNATIVE LANGUAGE (PREFERRED)
AdulteressWoman who has engaged in sexual relations outside of marriage
AffairRelationship outside of marriage
BastardNon-marital child or a child whose parents were not married
Biological sex/biological male/biological femaleSex assigned at birth
Born a girl/boyAssigned female/male at birth
Career womanWoman
Carnal intercourseSexual intercourse
Chaste womanWoman
Child prostituteChild who has been trafficked
Concubine/keepWoman with whom a man has had romantic or sexual relations outside of marriage
Dutiful wife/faithful wife/good wife/obedient wifeWife
Easy virtue (e.g a woman of easy virtue)Woman
Effeminate (when used pejoratively)Accurately describe the characteristic using a gender neutral term (e.g confident or responsible)
Eve teasing Street sexual harassment
FaggotAccurately describe the individual's sexual orientation (e.g homosexual or bisexual
Fallen womanWoman
Feminine hygiene productsMenstrual products
Forcible rapeRape
HarlotWoman
HermaphroditeIntersex
HookerSex worker
Hormonal (to describe a woman's emotional state)Use a gender neutral term to describe the emotion (e.g compassionate or enthusiastic)
HousewifeHomemaker
Indian woman/western womanWoman

The handbook identifies common stereotypes by women, many of which have been utilised by courts in the past and demonstrates why they are inaccurate and how they may distort the application of the law, the chief justice of India said. Here are more words identified as those promoting stereotypes.

STEREOTYPE PROMOTING LANGUAGE (INCORRECT)ALTERNATIVE LANGUAGE (PREFERRED)
LadylikeUse a gender neutral description of behaviour or characteristics (e.g amusing or assertive)
Layabout/ShirkerUnemployed
Marriageable ageA woman who has attained the legal age required to marry
MistressWoman with whom a man has had romantic or sexual relations outside of marriage
ProstituteSex worker
Provider/BreadwinnerEmployed or earning
Provocative clothing/dressClothing/dress
Ravished (e.g she was “ravished” by him)Sexually harassed/assaulted or raped
SeductressWoman
Sex changeSex reassignment or gender transition
SlutWoman
SpinsterUnmarried woman
Survivor or victim? An individual who has been affected by sexual violence may identify themselves as either a “survivor” or “victim”. Both terms are applicable unless the individual has expressed a preference in which case the individual's preference should be respected. 
TranssexualTransgender
TransvestiteCross-dresser
Unwed motherMother
 Violated (e.g he violated her)Sexually harassed/assaulted or raped
WhoreWoman
Woman of loose morals/easy virtue/promiscuous woman/wanton womanWoman

“Stereotypes are typically held against individuals by virtue of their membership of a group. They are assumptions or beliefs that individuals belonging to specific social groups have certain characteristics or traits”, the handbook read.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out