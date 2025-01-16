SC grants Puja Khedkar interim protection from arrest till Feb 14

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted protection from arrest to former IAS probationary officer Puja Khedkar while issuing a notice on her petition seeking anticipatory bail in a case where she is accused of fraudulently availing attempts in the civil services examination by suppressing information from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Puja Khedkar (ANI)

Posting the matter for February 14, a bench of justices BV Nagarathna and SC Sharma said, “Till the next date of hearing, no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner vis-a-vis the FIR registered against her.”

The court sought responses from the Delhi police and the UPSC, which cancelled her candidature on July 31 last year. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra appeared for Khedkar and informed the court that his client is apprehending arrest in the matter as the Delhi high court in December refused her pre-arrest bail and dismissed her petition with scathing observations pointing to a larger conspiracy behind her attempt to dupe the UPSC. He even pointed out that Khedkar is a single woman whose career is at stake as she has lost her job.

The bench observed, “You are responsible for all this.” The court also observed that it failed to understand the apprehension expressed by the petitioner. “She has not been arrested for more than seven months. What is the apprehension that you have?” it said.

Luthra assisted by advocate Bina Madhavan informed the bench that the Delhi high court since August last year had granted her protection from arrest. However, after her petition for anticipatory bail was rejected on December 23, there was a clear apprehension that police may arrest her.

The high court had observed that Khedkar’s case presented a “classic example” of a fraud committed not only against a constitutional body such as the UPSC but also the society at large, and held that her interrogation was necessary to unearth the larger conspiracy employed by her to manipulate the system and reveal all aspects of the fraud. The court also suspected the possibility of “unknown powerful persons” who helped her obtain the requisite certificates for appearing in the exam.

“The high court has indicted me and the police may arrest me if my petition is not entertained,” Luthra said.

In her petition, Khedkar said the high court failed to appreciate that the charges against her pertaining to cheating and fraud were based on documentary evidence already in possession of the Delhi police probing the matter. Further she said there was no requirement of her custodial interrogation as she had undertaken to cooperate with the probe. Earlier, a city court had refused to grant her anticipatory bail.

The petition highlighted that she is an unmarried woman having no criminal antecedents and is a person with benchmark disability that was verified after her entry into the service. After being successful in the civil services examination (CSE) 2022 in the persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) category, Khedkar as a probationer was assigned to the Indian administrative service and allocated the Maharashtra cadre.

She has been suffering from low vision, hearing impairment, and mental illness, which were recognised as multiple disabilities under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPwD Act). She belongs to the Vanjari community which falls under other backward classes (OBC).

According to the case against her, from year 2012 to 2017 she appeared in the CSE based on the OBC certificate issued to her by sub-divisional officer, Pathravi in district Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. In 2018, when the RPwD Act came into force, she became eligible to appear as a PwBD candidate and appeared as such in the CSE since the year 2018.

According to the investigation conducted against her, by CSE 2020, she had already exhausted all the nine permissible attempts available to PwBD + OBC candidates and was not eligible to appear in the CSE 2021. However, she allegedly changed her name in the year 2021 and appeared in CSE 2021, 2022, and 2023 by making “incorrect or false statements” regarding the number of attempts already availed by her.

The UPSC had issued her show-cause notices in July last year for alleged suppression of information. This was followed by a show-cause notice issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension before the UPSC cancelled her provisional candidature on July 31, 2024.