SC intervention sought in case against ex-MP

A group of lawyers on Wednesday urged Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi to take up the case of a law student, who has gone missing after accusing “a big leader of the saint society” of threatening her and “destroying the lives of several girls”.

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand was booked for allegedly kidnapping the law student on Tuesday. He is the director of the law college from where the girl is pursuing her law degree.

The advocates urged Gogoi to take cognizance of the case even as the CJI asked them to move the appropriate court, the Allahabad high court

But the group insisted that the top court initiate proceedings and avoid a repeat of the Unnao rape case in which the survivor and her lawyer suffered serious injuries after the car in which they were travelling was rammed by a fast-moving truck.

On the intervention of the top court, the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation in the accident case and filed charge sheet in the rape case against expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The law student went missing after she posted a video on her Facebook page on August 24 accusing the “big leader of the saint society” of threatening her.

Chinmayanand’s lawyer has alleged that there was a conspiracy to blackmail the politician to extort money.

Uttar Pradesh police chief O P Singh said they are investigating the disappearance of the woman and extortion and have some clues and the case will be solved very soon.

