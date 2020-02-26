e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / SC issues notice to J-K on plea challenging Mehbooba Mufti’s detention

SC issues notice to J-K on plea challenging Mehbooba Mufti’s detention

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also asked Iltija Mufti, daughter of the PDP chief, to give an undertaking stating that she has not filed any other petition before other judicial forum, including the high court, challenging the detention of her mother.

india Updated: Feb 26, 2020 13:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been under detention since August 5 2019.
PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been under detention since August 5 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)
         

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response of the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea challenging former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s detention under the Public Safety Act.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also asked Iltija Mufti, daughter of the PDP chief, to give an undertaking stating that she has not filed any other petition before other judicial forum, including the high court, challenging the detention of her mother.

Iltija had filed a habeas corpus (bring the person) petition in the apex court challenging the government’s order issued on February 5 for invoking the Public Safety Act (PSA) provision against Mehbooba Mufti to keep her in detention.

The bench has now posted the plea for hearing on March 18.

Earlier, the same bench had issued notice to the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration on a similar plea filed against the government notification invoking the PSA against former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

tags
top news
Peace central to our ethos, tweets PM on Delhi violence, appeals for calm
Peace central to our ethos, tweets PM on Delhi violence, appeals for calm
With 5 questions, Sonia Gandhi launches sharp attack at Centre over Delhi violence
With 5 questions, Sonia Gandhi launches sharp attack at Centre over Delhi violence
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chandbagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chandbagh, body dumped in drain
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
Toyota Vellfire launched: Big brother of Innova Crysta is priced at Rs 79.5 lakh
Toyota Vellfire launched: Big brother of Innova Crysta is priced at Rs 79.5 lakh
Huawei says its AppGallery is third largest in the world
Huawei says its AppGallery is third largest in the world
Call in the army, says Kejriwal after fresh violence in east Delhi pockets
Call in the army, says Kejriwal after fresh violence in east Delhi pockets
trending topics
Delhi violenceJafrabad protestNortheast Delhi Violence Day 3BS DhanoaAmitabh BachchanBihar STETDelhi clashes

don't miss

latest news

india news