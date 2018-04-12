SC judge Chelameswar refuses to hear petition on CJI role, alleges ‘tirade’ against him

Justice Jasti Chelameswar, the second senior most judge of the Supreme court, on Thursday declined to hear a petition questioning Chief Justice of India’s role as the ‘Master of the Roster’.

“For reasons too obvious, I will not deal with this case,” said Chelameswar.

“I do not want another reversal of my order in 24 hours. I am going to retire in few days and I cannot hear your PIL [public interest litigation] on allocation of cases,” he said. Chelameswar was referring to his order on November 9, 2017 that called for setting up a constitution bench to hear a case in which judges are accused of taking bribes from an educational trust. His order was reversed the next day by a bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

Chelameswar’s comments once again brought to fore infighting among the judges of the Supreme Court.

Four senior-most judges of the court -- Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Bhimrao Lokur Lokur and Kurian Joseph--on January 12 this year -- held an unprecedented press conference to express their disagreement with Misra on the manner of work allocation and constitution of benches in the apex court.

“Someone is carrying out a tirade against me that I am waiting to grab some office,” said Chelameswar. His comments came when senior advocate Prashant Bhushan requested a bench led by Chelameswar to take up his PIL which the Supreme Court’s registry was not accepting.

Shanti Bhushan, a senior lawyer and former law minister, had filed a PIL in the Supreme Court last week through his son Prashant challenging the Chief Justice’s power regarding distribution of cases among judges and setting up of benches.

Such power should be exercised by the Chief Justice in consultation with other senior judges, his petition said. He also said that this PIL should be heard by a bench other than that of the Chief Justice.