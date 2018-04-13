SC lawyers ask apex court to take suo motu cognisance in Kathua rape case

A group of Supreme Court advocates on Friday morning raised the issue of Kathua rape case before the top court and urged it to take suo motu cognisance of the issue.

An eight-year-old girl from the nomadic Bakarwal communityhad disappeared from Rasana village in Jammu’s Kathua district on January 10. A week later, her body was recovered.

The police chargesheet says the girl was abducted, confined, brutalised, gang-raped repeatedly, kept sedated and finally bludgeoned to death. Eight people, including a juvenile, have been booked in the incident.

Supreme Court advocates led by PV Dinesh told a bench led by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra that lawyers in Jammu are protesting in support of the accused and had prevented police from filing a chargesheet in the case. They demanded action against the protesting lawyers in Jammu.

The court was also told that advocates for the rape victim’s family were being threatened by the Jammu Bar Association. The court assured the lawyers that it will not hesitate to take up the Kathua rape case provided they placed in writing about the agitation by local lawyers.

The SC bench headed by CJI Misra asked Dinesh to furnish material on record with regard to the strike call by Jammu Bar Association to enable it to take suo motu judicial note of the same.

“Something must come on record. We have nothing on record,” the bench, also comprising justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said.

The Jammu Bar Association had organised protests against what it calls an attempt to target “minority Dogras” and implicate them in the incident. They have demanded a CBI probe in the incident.

