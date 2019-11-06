e-paper
SC pulls up Haryana government for inaction over Dalit boycott

When the lawyer offered an explanation, Justice Ramana said his bench would not hear the matter until the state presented a written response.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2019 01:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Supreme Court of India asked Haryana to furnish its stand on the Dalit boycott issue.
Supreme Court of India asked Haryana to furnish its stand on the Dalit boycott issue.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Taking serious note of alleged ostracization of the Dalit community in Haryana’s Hisar district, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the state to furnish its stand on the issue.

“What is happening in your state? Social boycott is happening since the last one-and-a-half years and the government did nothing,” Justice NV Ramana asked the Haryana government’s counsel while hearing a petition filed by four members from the community. The petitioners have alleged that the community of 500 families in Bhatla village, Hisar, was facing social boycott.

When the lawyer offered an explanation, Justice Ramana said his bench would not hear the matter until the state presented a written response. “We want you to file a proper affidavit and will take up the matter on Friday.”

As per the plea, the social boycott of Dalits began in July 2017 after a dispute over the use of a local handpumps. The community was barred from entering residential areas and fields

