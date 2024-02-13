SC quashes criminal defamation case against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed a criminal defamation case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was summoned by an Ahmedabad court last year over his alleged offending remarks against Gujaratis. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI)

Yadav approached the top court to get the case shifted to a court outside Gujarat, preferably Delhi or Patna. A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan held it was appropriate to rather end the proceedings since Yadav unconditionally withdrew his remarks.

The relief came weeks after the RJD lost power when Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar switched allies. Kumar won a trust vote in the assembly on Monday.

On February 5, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict in the matter while taking on record Yadav’s fresh apology. Yadav on January 19 filed an affidavit in the apex court, seeking to withdraw his alleged remark that “only Gujaratis can be thugs”. The top court on January 29 directed Yadav to file a more appropriate statement to unconditionally withdraw his alleged remark. Yadav accordingly complied.

The bench, while hearing the RJD leader’s plea, earlier stayed the proceedings on the criminal defamation complaint and issued notice to Gujarat resident Haresh Mehta who filed it.

The complaint against Yadav was filed under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for alleged criminal defamation. Criminal defamation entails a maximum punishment of two years in jail.

The Gujarat court in August 2023 conducted a preliminary inquiry against Yadav under Section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and found sufficient grounds to summon him on Mehta’s complaint.

According to the complaint, Yadav, while talking to the media in Patna in March 2023, said: “Only Gujaratis can be thugs in the present situation, and their fraud will be forgiven.” The then Bihar deputy chief minister allegedly asked: “Who will be responsible if they run away with the money belonging to the LIC or banks?”

Mehta claimed Yadav’s comments defamed all Gujaratis. A “thug” is a rogue, sly, and criminal person, and such a comparison with the entire community will cause people to look at Gujaratis with suspicion, Mehta said, while seeking maximum punishment for Yadav.