SC seeks CBI, ED response on bail petition of BRS leader K Kavitha

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the case relating to irregularities in the Delhi liquor excise policy and sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) within a week in order to consider her regular bail plea. BRS leader K Kavitha gestures to her supporters outside the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi before a hearing in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in April 2024. (ANI P hoto)

A bench headed by justice BR Gavai posted the matter for August 20 and declined to consider interim bail till the CBI and ED appear on the next date.

Kavitha approached the top court against the order of the Delhi high court refusing her bail on July 1 in the cases being investigated by both the CBI and ED.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the ex-MP and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, submitted to the court that his client’s case squarely falls for relief as determined by the courts in the recent judgments granting interim bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

“She has been in jail for five months and is entitled to bail as has been held by this court while granting bail to Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal,” Rohatgi said. Further, he argued that section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which provides rigorous standards for grant of bail, makes an exception for women accused.

The bench, also comprising justice KV Viswanathan, said, “The high court has dealt with it. It says she is educated and is a politician, not a vulnerable woman.”

Rohatgi argued that being a former member of parliament does not mean she ceases to enjoy the protection for women under the proviso to section 45. As the court was inclined to take up her regular bail plea on August 20, Rohatgi requested for interim bail. “Not before we hear them (CBI and ED),” the bench replied.

Kavitha, who is named as an accused along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Kejriwal, Sisodia and MP Sanjay Singh, besides others, is accused of being part of the conspiracy in the formulation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy of 2021-22 to benefit private liquor retailers. She was arrested first by the ED in March this year following which the CBI also took her into custody.

The Delhi high court, while rejecting her bail plea, noted that one of the accused, Sharat Chandra Reddy, who later turned approver had revealed that he participated in the Delhi liquor business under the new policy on Kavitha’s assurances. During investigation, it was revealed that in the bidding for liquor retail zones in July 2021, Reddy had won five zones and a payment of ₹14 crore was made to Kavitha under a sham land deal. The HC order further recorded that an additional sum of ₹80 lakh was paid by Reddy’s company Aurobindo Pharma to her NGO ‘Telangana Jagruthi’ after she allegedly gave an assurance to support Reddy’s business in Delhi.

The ED had argued before the HC that Kavitha’s involvement in the scam was further revealed by the presence of her associates Arun R Pillai and Abhishek Boinpally at a Delhi hotel to ensure favourable provisions are incorporated at the time the draft excise policy was being prepared.

“In view of the above material, this court is of the opinion that K Kavitha was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy hatched in relation to formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22,” the HC held.

Even the ED disclosed in its response tabled in the HC that the personal assistant to Kavitha delivered cash in two bags at the office of Dinesh Arora, an approver in the case, who in turn forwarded the money to one Vinod Chauhan, who transferred the money for AAP’s election campaign in Goa through hawala channels.

The high court further noted that some of the accused persons were working on her instructions, and she was prima facie involved in the payment of kickbacks and various other processes and activities relating to the proceeds of crime.

Kavitha’s lawyers argued even in the HC on the exemptions from the rigors of bail under PMLA for women accused. Dismissing it, the HC had observed, “The appellant (Kavitha) cannot be equated to a vulnerable woman who may have been misused to commit an offence, which is the class of women for whom the proviso to section 45 of PMLA has been incorporated... Accordingly, K Kavitha is not entitled to the benefit of proviso to section 45 of PMLA.”