SC seeks Centre response on including legal studies in schools

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre on a petition to integrate legal education and self-defence training as compulsory subjects in the school curriculum. Supreme Court (HT FILE PHOTO)

Issuing notice on a petition filed by a lawyer Geeta Rani, a bench of justices Bhushan R Gavai and KV Viswanathan asked the petitioner to provide a copy of the petition to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to ascertain the stand of the central government on this issue.

Senior advocate KS Chauhan appearing for the petitioner said, “If a child does not know about the rights available to them, those rights have no meaning.” Chauhan reasoned that this subject was currently optional and provided only in the senior secondary classes.

The petition, drafted by advocate Reepak Kansal, said the CBSE should make the subject mandatory for all classes. It was pointed out that in 2019, a private member bill was introduced in Parliament titled ‘The Compulsory Teaching of Legal Education in Educational Institutions Bill’.

The petition also focused on making self-defence a compulsory subject in schools as it would significantly enhance the safety and well-being of students and bring down crimes against children.

Such a subject will also make students aware of the fundamental rights available to each citizen and the absence of it, will be a deterrent in comprehending and exercising these rights. Further, it would help better understanding of the law and warn children against engaging in alleged illegal activities.