 SC seeks Chandigarh polls ballot papers tomorrow
SC seeks Chandigarh polls ballot papers tomorrow, asks returning officer to be present

SC seeks Chandigarh polls ballot papers tomorrow, asks returning officer to be present

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 04:09 PM IST

Anil Masih, the presiding officer, is facing SC scrutiny for allegedly rigging the January 30 polls.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought ballot papers used in the January 30 Chandigarh mayoral polls, allegedly rigged by presiding officer Anil Masih, who attended the day's hearing on the apex court's instructions, and has been asked to present himself on Tuesday as well.

Anil Masih, Returning Officer for Chandigarh mayoral election, at the Supreme Court for a hearing in the alleged tampering in the election, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Anil Masih, Returning Officer for Chandigarh mayoral election, at the Supreme Court for a hearing in the alleged tampering in the election, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)

A judicial officer from Punjab must present the ballots at 2 pm on Tuesday, it ruled.

(Developing story. Check again for details)

