SC seeks Chandigarh polls ballot papers tomorrow, asks returning officer to be present

The Supreme Court on Monday sought ballot papers used in the January 30 Chandigarh mayoral polls, allegedly rigged by presiding officer Anil Masih, who attended the day's hearing on the apex court's instructions, and has been asked to present himself on Tuesday as well.

Anil Masih, Returning Officer for Chandigarh mayoral election, at the Supreme Court for a hearing in the alleged tampering in the election, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)