SC stays construction of road through Rajaji tiger reserve

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the construction of a road passing through corridor between Rajaji and Corbett Tiger Reserves in Uttarakhand, noting that there were “numerous” violations of the forest conservation act. A vacation bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant also issued notice to the Uttarakhand government and sought its reply within three weeks. The order was passed after perusing a report, filed by apex court appointed Central Empowered Committee, which said that the road traverses a corridor between Rajaji and Corbett Tiger reserves.

According to the report, the road falls within the buffer area of Rajaji Tiger Reserve and is being constructed without statutory approval of National Board for Wildlife and in violation of Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and Forest (Conservation) Act.

Noting the report, the apex court said, “on perusal of the report it prima facie appears that the state of Uttarakhand is constructing Laldhang Chillarkhal Road which passes through corridor between Rajaji and Corbett Tiger Reserves.

“It is apparent that advice of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has not been taken and permission from the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife has also not been taken. There appears to be numerous violations of the Forest Conservation Act. Therefore, further construction of the road be stopped forthwith,” the bench said.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 22:27 IST