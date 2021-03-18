SC to hear NCB’s appeal against bail to Rhea Chakraborty today
The Supreme Court will today hear an appeal by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against the bail granted to actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs-related case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai.
A bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will hear the NCB’s appeal against the Bombay high court order.
The court had granted bail to Chakraborty, noting she could not be charged for her alleged involvement in commercial trade of the narcotics because there was no concrete evidence to prima facie make out such a case against her.
It had also underlined that no narcotics was recovered from her possession by the NCB sleuths, who had accused Chakraborty of being a part of a drug syndicate in Mumbai.
She was arrested in this case by the NCB in September last year and was released on bail after spending more than a month behind bars.
In its charge sheet against Chakraborty, NCB has said that she procured and financed narcotic substances for Rajput with the help of her brother Showik. In this regard Maneshinde said, “The court has found no prima facie material, at the stage of bail, of alleged financing drugs etc.”
In its charge sheet, in which it named Chakraborty and 32 others, NCB said Chakraborty took delivery of drugs at her residence, and thus drugs were stored at her house. The actor, through her lawyer, has denied all the charges. She has allegedly provided fund for purchase of drugs; thus she has financed an activity related to illicit drug dealings, NCB has claimed.
Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June last year.
Shashi Tharoor to court: Cause of Sunanda's death not established
- Tharoor, represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, contended that Pushkar was already in bad health before arriving in the national capital on the day of her death.
AIMIM prevents BJP from returning to power in Gujarat's 2002 epicentre Godhra
- The BJP won 18 seats in the 44-member Godhra Municipality, yet it could not return to power since AIMIM decided to a back a group of 17 winning independents.
I-T Department detects ₹400-cr black income after raids in Tamil Nadu
Key sectors must be made disaster-resilient: PM Modi
- Systems such as digital infrastructure, shipping lines and aviation networks cover the globe, and the effect of a disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across countries, he said.
4 removed from flight for flouting Covid-19 norms
- Four on a flight from Jammu to New Delhi on Tuesday were deboarded after being charged as ‘disruptive’
Stop 2nd surge to prevent pan-Indian outbreak: Modi
- CMs ask for opening vaccination drive to more people, higher supply to boost pace
CJI's final push for collegium to appoint 1st SC judge in his tenure
- Those being considered for elevation to the top court include chief justices of three high courts and two women high court judges.
