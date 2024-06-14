 SC upholds demolition of Pracheen Shiv Mandir on Yamuna floodplains in Delhi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SC upholds demolition of Pracheen Shiv Mandir on Yamuna floodplains in Delhi

PTI |
Jun 14, 2024 04:33 PM IST

While upholding the demolition order of the Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court bench said a temple built with cement and painted cannot be considered ancient.

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld an order for the demolition of a Pracheen Shiv Mandir situated at Geeta Colony close to the Yamuna floodplains.

The Supreme Court of India. (HT PHOTO)
The Supreme Court of India. (HT PHOTO)

A vacation bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Augustine George Masih refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"Where is the proof of Pracheen Temple to begin with? Ancient temples were built with rocks and not with cement and painted," the bench said.

The High Court on May 29 said Lord Shiva does not need anyone's protection as it refused to make the deity a party to a petition relating to the removal of a temple constructed in an unauthorised way on the Yamuna riverbed.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi in G7 summit LIVE updates

Lord Shiva would be happier if the Yamuna riverbed and floodplains were cleared of all encroachments and unauthorised construction, the high court had said while refusing to set aside an order for demolition of the Pracheen Shiv Mandir situated at Geeta Colony close to the floodplains.

The petitioner, Pracheen Shiv Mandir Avam Akhada Samiti, had claimed that the temple acts as a hub of spiritual activities, drawing around 300 to 400 devotees regularly. In the plea, it was claimed the society was registered in 2018 to uphold transparency, accountability and responsible management of the temple's assets.

The High court had said the land in dispute is meant for larger public interest and the petitioner society cannot claim any vested rights to continue to occupy and use it. The court had said the land falls under the Zonal Development Plan for Zone-'O' as approved by the Ministry of Urban Development.

The High Court had said the petitioner society has miserably failed to show any documents with regard to its title, right or interest over the land and there is no proof of the temple having any historical significance.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Arunachal CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / SC upholds demolition of Pracheen Shiv Mandir on Yamuna floodplains in Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On