SC verdict on Sabarimala has given rise to unrest, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the recent Supreme Court verdict, allowing women of all ages to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple, did not account for traditions accepted and followed by the people for years.

“The situation arising out of the recent verdict on Sabarimala temple shows the predicament. The nature and premise of the tradition that has been accepted by society and followed for years was not taken into consideration,” Bhagwat said in his annual Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur,

“The legal verdict has given rise to unrest, turmoil and divisiveness in the society in place of peace, stability and equality,” he said asking why only Hindu society experiences such repeated and brazen onslaughts on its symbols of faith.

Bhagwat said that the version of heads of religious denominations and faith of crores of devotees were not taken into account.

The petitioners were not devotees and a large section of women that follows this tradition, was not heard too, he added.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 12:50 IST