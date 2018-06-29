School principal argues with Uttarakhand chief minister, gets suspended

A school principal who had an argument with Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Rawat at an open forum was on Friday suspended by the state’s school education department.

Uttara Pant, who is a government school principal, was suspended for not taking permission to attend the ‘janta darbar’ held at the chief minister’s residence on Thursday, the education department said.

“You have attended janta darbar with taking permission (from authorities) and created scene over there which is against the employee service conduct,” reads the suspension letter issued by KS Chauhan, acting district education officer, Uttarkashi.

The principal, posted at a school in Uttarkashi, was not attending the school for last nine months, according to education officials. A video of the incident, which went viral, shows her arguing with the chief minister over her posting. She questioned why she was not getting a transfer despite having served in a remote area for 25 years.

Pant lives with her children in Dehradun and her husband died sometime back. She had been seeking a transfer on the grounds that there is no one to look after her children.

The video recorded by some cameramen showed that the conversation started on a normal note but soon turned sour after Rawat told her to be quite or else she would be suspended.

“I am already sitting in home…all I want is justice,” Pant said. She was subsequently booked by the police.

The state’s education secretary (name) also held a presser and said a probe into the incident has been initiated.

“The suspended employee will be given a chance to record her statement,” the official said.

The video of the argument that viral across social media platforms invoked sharp reactions from users.

The leader of the state’s employee council leader suggested the chief minister Rawat should intervene.

“CM should show a big heart and find ways to sort out the issue,” said Arun Pandey, acting general secretary, state employee’s council.