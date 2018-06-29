School principal seeking transfer hurled abuses at Uttarakhand CM during Janta Darbar, held

A “frustrated” government school principal, seeking transfer from remote Uttarkashi to state capital Dehradun, was booked after she hurled abuses at chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat during a ‘janta darbar’ here on Thursday.

Principal Uttara Bahuguna (57) was among those who had come to janta darbar at chief minister’s residence.

#WATCH Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directs police to take a teacher into custody after she protested at ‘Janata Darbar’ over issue of her transfer. CM Rawat suspended the teacher and asked her to leave. (28.06.18) pic.twitter.com/alAdCY74QK — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

Uttara told the chief minister that she had been serving in the remote place for long and despite her repeated requests she has not been granted transfer. Rawat told her that transfers would be done as per regulations under the Transfer Act and asked her to sit.

As she kept on raising her case, not satisfied with the chief minister’s reply, Rawat asked officials to arrest her and put her under suspension. “No one is listening to me….my husband died of alcohol abuse, which this government has promoted (alcohol)” she shouted as police took her away.

“Indiscipline will not be tolerated….people were there to raise complaints, but that has to be done under set rules. The transfer cases will not be heard like this” chief minister said.

The CM also ordered that the principal be suspend. However, till afternoon no suspension order was issued. The Cannt police in-charge SS Bisht said the principal has been booked under section 151 of the IP C .

The state teachers association in a statement said the principal should have avoided using foul language. But it added, “Being the guardian, if the CM does not listen then who will.”