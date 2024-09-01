School textbooks glorifying Akbar as 'great' will be burnt: Rajasthan education minister

Rajasthan's education minister Madan Dilawar announced on Sunday that all school textbooks glorifying Mughal emperor Akbar and referring to him as "great" will be burnt. Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar. (Photo from X)

Dilawar made the remarks during an event at the Vivekanand Auditorium of Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur.

The minister denounced any comparison between Akbar and Maharana Pratap, asserting that it is an insult to the Rajput warrior king and the pride of Rajasthan.

Dilawar described Maharana Pratap as a "protector of the people" who never yielded to defeat, contrasting him with Akbar, whom he accused of causing widespread death for personal gain.

So, calling Akbar "great" is an act of foolishness, he added.

Akbar was the third Mughal emperor, who reigned from 1556 to 1605.

Dilawar said there was no bigger enemy to the Mewar region and Rajasthan than those who praised Akbar in their school textbooks and called him "great".

The minister said, "We have seen the books of all classes. We have not found it (mention of Akbar as great) in the books yet. If it is there, then all the books will be burnt."

Maharana Pratap, a celebrated Rajput king of Mewar, is remembered for his staunch resistance against the Mughal Empire, especially in the Battle of Haldighati fought in 1576.

Battle of Haldighati

On one side were the Mughal forces led by Man Singh I of Amber, a trusted general of Akbar. On the other side was Maharana Pratap, the Rajput king of Mewar, who was determined to defend his kingdom against Mughal expansion. Although the Mughal forces emerged victorious in terms of battlefield control, the battle did not lead to the complete conquest of Mewar. Maharana Pratap managed to escape with his life and continued to resist Mughal control in the region. The battle is celebrated in Rajput history as a symbol of resistance and bravery. Maharana Pratap's refusal to submit to Mughal rule and his continued resistance made him a legendary figure in Indian history.