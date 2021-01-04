e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Schools, colleges reopen in Bihar after over 9 months, attendance thin as parents concerned

Schools, colleges reopen in Bihar after over 9 months, attendance thin as parents concerned

Students, teachers and other non-teaching staff have been asked to take all Covid-19 precautions and adhere to the guidelines issued by the government while attending school.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 14:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students gather at a school which reopened after nine months in Patna, on Monday.
Students gather at a school which reopened after nine months in Patna, on Monday.(ANI Photo)
         

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Bihar welcomed students as they reopened after a gap of more than nine months. These institutes were closed on March 14 last year due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Physical classes were held for students of Classes 9-12 in schools and final year students in colleges.

“I am happy that schools have reopened as students were getting badly affected. Most of the children studying in government schools do not have laptops to carry out online studies. Our syllabus is lagging and we will work hard to cover it,” a class 9 student of Patna’s Miller High School told news agency PTI.

Teachers too seemed happy to be able to take physical classes again.

“It is good that we are getting an opportunity to teach students in physical classrooms. All these months we used to come to schools but did not have teaching work,” said a teacher at the Miller High School.

Also Read | Schools, colleges reopen in Bihar today. Read guidelines here

Students have to bring consent letters from their guardians to be able to attend the classes, another teacher said.

Attendance, however, remained thin as many parents were apprehensive of sending their wards to the educational institutions till they are inoculated.

“We will not send our children to schools till they are vaccinated for Covid-19. We cannot take risks despite the precautionary measures being taken by the state government,” Rajiv Singh, a resident of Jethiyan village in Gaya district said.

Students, teachers and other non-teaching staff have been asked to take all Covid-19 precautions and adhere to the guidelines issued by the government while attending school.

Schools that provide pick and drop services to students have been asked to ensure that the service providers always have their masks on. A minimum distance of 1 to 2 feet should be there between the students and they have been told not to talk to each other during the drive.

Morning assembly sessions and games periods have been removed from the schedule to avoid the spread of the infection. To prevent a large gathering of students, their lunchtime has also been changed to scattered timings.

Authorities of the educational institutions will keep a tab on students to check whether they have any Covid symptoms and medical examination of pupils will be conducted in government schools on a random basis, Education Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

He also said that the students will be allowed to enter the school premises wearing masks.

tags
top news
LIVE: 7th round of talks between Centre and farmers begins
LIVE: 7th round of talks between Centre and farmers begins
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid vaccine right away. Here’s why
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid vaccine right away. Here’s why
Schools reopen in Bihar; students happy, parents concerned
Schools reopen in Bihar; students happy, parents concerned
Active caseload declining due to decline in daily cases: Health ministry
Active caseload declining due to decline in daily cases: Health ministry
New diseases deadlier than Covid-19 could hit humans: Expert warns
New diseases deadlier than Covid-19 could hit humans: Expert warns
IND vs AUS: Symonds says BCCI has ‘fair bit of power over people’
IND vs AUS: Symonds says BCCI has ‘fair bit of power over people’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In