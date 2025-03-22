Schools, essential services to run despite bandh in Karnataka

Bengaluru deputy commissioner Jagadeesha G clarified on Friday that there will be no holiday for schools and colleges in the city despite a statewide bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations on Saturday. The bandh, scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm, has been called to protest the alleged assault on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor in Belagavi last month for not speaking Marathi. Shiv Sena workers blacken a bus bearing Karnataka number plates after Marathi drivers were allegedly assaulted on February 23. (PTI)

The protestors have also raised concerns over other issues, including the recent Bengaluru Metro fare hike and the Greater Bengaluru Authority Bill passed by the state government in the ongoing Budget session.

The bandh has been spearheaded by Kannada Okkuta, an umbrella organisation comprising various pro-Kannada groups. However, its impact may be limited as major factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, led by TA Narayana Gowda and Praveen Shetty, have not extended their support.

Despite moral support for the protest, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka (KAMS) has chosen not to participate, citing concerns over ongoing examinations. The SSLC exams began on Friday, while CBSE and ISC board students are scheduled for their exams on Saturday. Among them, CBSE Class 12 students have their Political Science exam, and ISC students will take their Home Science-Paper 1 (theory) exam.

Bethany School principal Robert Khin addressed concerns about the impact on students, stating, “the home science paper for the ISC exam is scheduled on Saturday. The council has not taken any decision to shut down the school in view of the bandh. Additionally, it is also not a state-supported bandh, is what we understand. Parents have collectively agreed to drop their wards on their own to school for the examination without depending on public transport.”

Essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, and medical facilities will continue operations without disruption. Train and flight services are expected to function as scheduled, though authorities have advised commuters to plan ahead due to a possible shortage of cabs and auto-rickshaws.

App-based delivery services, including Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart, will remain operational, depending on restaurant availability.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has extended support for the bandh, announcing a temporary suspension of film screenings and shootings until Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, transport unions, including those representing KSRTC and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees, have expressed solidarity but confirmed that bus services will not be disrupted. However, auto-rickshaw unions and drivers associated with ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber have pledged their support, likely leading to limited availability.

Speaking to the media, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President M Narasimhalu confirmed that the chamber stands in support of the bandh, adding that the suspension of film screenings and shootings will continue until the afternoon.

Despite the widespread call for protest, the Karnataka government has maintained its stance against bandhs. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, responding to concerns raised by leader of the opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, reiterated that the state government does not endorse such protests. “People should not take the law into their own hands. Neither the government nor the court encourages bandhs. We will convey to the protesters that a bandh is not the right approach. We will speak to officials and make an announcement,” he stated.

Additionally, transportation unions, including those from KSRTC, have distanced themselves from the bandh. Sources within KSRTC trade unions clarified that they were not consulted before the protest was announced and, therefore, would not be participating.

“Without taking any of us into confidence, they have called for the bandh. If the government had not acted swiftly regarding the attack on our staff, the bandh might have had some meaning. However, the government responded immediately, so there is no need for a bandh,” a union representative said.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy also confirmed that Kannada Okkuta had not submitted a formal request for the bandh but had only communicated their plans informally. “They are protesting and demanding action for a state-related issue, and we should appreciate it,” he remarked.

Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G clarified on Friday that there will be no holiday for schools and colleges in the city despite a statewide bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations on Saturday. The bandh, scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm, has been called to protest the alleged assault on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor in Belagavi last month for not speaking Marathi.

The protestors have also raised concerns over other issues, including the recent Bengaluru Metro fare hike and the Greater Bengaluru Authority Bill passed by the state government in the ongoing Budget session.

The bandh has been spearheaded by Kannada Okkuta, an umbrella organisation comprising various pro-Kannada groups. However, its impact may be limited as major factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, led by TA Narayana Gowda and Praveen Shetty, have not extended their support.

Despite moral support for the protest, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka (KAMS) has chosen not to participate, citing concerns over ongoing examinations. The SSLC exams began on Friday, while CBSE and ISC board students are scheduled for their exams on Saturday. Among them, CBSE Class 12 students have their Political Science exam, and ISC students will take their Home Science-Paper 1 (theory) exam.

Bethany School principal Robert Khin addressed concerns about the impact on students, stating, “The home science paper for the ISC exam is scheduled on Saturday. The council has not taken any decision to shut down the school in view of the bandh. Additionally, it is also not a state-supported bandh, is what we understand. Parents have collectively agreed to drop their wards on their own to school for the examination without depending on public transport.”

Essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, and medical facilities will continue operations without disruption. Train and flight services are expected to function as scheduled, though authorities have advised commuters to plan ahead due to a possible shortage of cabs and auto-rickshaws.

App-based delivery services, including Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart, will remain operational, depending on restaurant availability.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has extended support for the bandh, announcing a temporary suspension of film screenings and shootings until Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, transport unions, including those representing KSRTC and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees, have expressed solidarity but confirmed that bus services will not be disrupted. However, auto-rickshaw unions and drivers associated with ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber have pledged their support, likely leading to limited availability.

Speaking to the media, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President M Narasimhalu confirmed that the chamber stands in support of the bandh, adding that the suspension of film screenings and shootings will continue until the afternoon.

Despite the widespread call for protest, the Karnataka government has maintained its stance against bandhs. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, responding to concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, reiterated that the state government does not endorse such protests. “People should not take the law into their own hands. Neither the government nor the court encourages bandhs. We will convey to the protesters that a bandh is not the right approach. We will speak to officials and make an announcement,” he stated.

Additionally, transportation unions, including those from KSRTC, have distanced themselves from the bandh. Sources within KSRTC trade unions clarified that they were not consulted before the protest was announced and, therefore, would not be participating.

“Without taking any of us into confidence, they have called for the bandh. If the government had not acted swiftly regarding the attack on our staff, the bandh might have had some meaning. However, the government responded immediately, so there is no need for a bandh,” a union representative said.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy also confirmed that Kannada Okkuta had not submitted a formal request for the bandh but had only communicated their plans informally. “They are protesting and demanding action for a state-related issue, and we should appreciate it,” he remarked.