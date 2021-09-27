Schools to reopen in Himachal for classes 9-12 from today

Schools in Himachal Pradesh will reopen from Monday for classes 9 to 12 in a staggered manner with all Covid-19 protocols in place, according to a decision taken by the state cabinet. Students of classes 10 and 12 will attend the schools on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays whereas those studying in classes 9 and 11 will come on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Online classes and examinations for junior classes would continue.

Students attending classes in offline mode will be required to use face masks, maintain respiratory etiquette and social distancing so that they do not contract Covid-19 and everyone attending the classes including the teaching and non-teaching staff are safe.

Schools in Himachal Pradesh were first shut in April this year when the second wave of Covid-19 swept across the nation. The reopening of schools in the state was later extended till September 25 following the Covid-19 situation. However, teaching and non-teaching staff continued to attend schools during the period.

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 276 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin said. As many as 210,419 people have been affected by Covid-19 and 3,535 people have died to date so far in Himachal Pradesh.

During Friday’s meeting, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet also took the decision to create and fill up to 8,000 posts of multi-task workers in the educational institutions under higher and elementary departments. They would be provided with a consolidated honorarium of ₹5,625 per month for 10 months in an academic year.

It also decided to amend the transfer policy for inter-district transfer of Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers and C&V teachers in the state by reducing the existing tenure from 13 years to five, including contract period, for transfer to another district and increased the quota from existing 3 per cent to 5 per cent. It also decided to enhance the honorarium of IT teachers outsourced in various educational institutions in the state by ₹500 per month from April 1 this year.