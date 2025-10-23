Scientist, teacher who helped India’s space ambitions take flight

Eknath Vasant Chitnis, the renowned scientist who shaped India’s space programme and played a pivotal role in helping the country realise its nascent cosmic ambitions, died on Wednesday. He was 100. He was instrumental in launching the INSAT programme, establishing remote sensing applications and space-based communication projects that would bring television and telecommunications to rural India. (CREDIT: DR CHETAN CHITNIS)

Chitnis was unwell for the last few days and suffered a heart attack in the morning.

He worked closely with space pioneer Vikram Sarabhai and leaves behind a rich legacy of institution-building, and technological innovation.

Born on July 25, 1925, Chitnis was among the first generation of Indian scientists to lay the groundwork for India’s space plans. He helped identify the site for India’s maiden rocket launch at the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS) in Kerala , a decision that would go on to shape decades of scientific progress. In the early 1960s, Chitnis surveyed Thumba and convinced Sarabhai of its strategic equatorial advantage.

A key figure in the evolution of the Indian National Committee for Space Research (Incospar) — of which he was member secretary — into the present day Indian Space Research Organisation (isro).

He was instrumental in launching the INSAT programme, establishing remote sensing applications and space-based communication projects that would bring television and telecommunications to rural India.

From 1981 to 1985, he served as the second director of ISRO’s Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad, succeeding Yash Pal. In recognition of his contributions to science and nation-building, Dr Chitnis was in 1985 awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour.

He also played a quiet but historic role in shaping the future of APJ Abdul Kalam. In fact, Chitnis personally reviewed a young Kalam’s résumé in 1962 and recommended his inclusion in a Nasa training programme, said Ajit Kembhavi, an eminent astrophysicist who worked closely with him. That recommendation changed the course of India’s aerospace journey.

After retiring in 1989, Chitnis moved to Pune, where he continued to inspire students and academics by helping establish the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SSPU). He was active in academia for two decades, working on development communication and media applications for science education.

Earlier this year, on his 100th birthday, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune along with the National Centre for Science Communicators (NCSC), Mumbai, hosted the Prof. EV Chitnis Centenary Conference on ‘Pioneering Space, Science, Policy & Innovation’. The event brought together senior Isro scientists and young researchers across disciplines highlighting his role in building a pan-Indian scientific ecosystem.

“His centenary was not just a celebration of a life well lived, but of India’s scientific vision,” said Kembhavi. “He had an uncanny knack for talent-spotting and nurturing, and it was touching to see scientists across generations and institutions unite to honour him. That unity reflects the strength of his legacy.”

Chitnis was also closely associated with the Press Trust of India (PTI) for nearly three decades, serving as its president twice.

His son, Chetan Eknath Chitnis, is a leading molecular biologist and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2023.

“Dr Chitnis was a visionary who not only looked to the skies but ensured the benefits of space technology reached the ground. His contributions continue to echo through every Isro launch, satellite transmission and scientific institutions he helped build . He has left a highly illustrious legacy for the youngsters and current scholars of the field to follow in the days to come ,” Kembhavi said.