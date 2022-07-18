Scindia holds meetings with airline CEOs to ramp up safety oversight

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday held meetings with the chief executive officers of three major airlines and discussed measures to ramp up safety oversight, officials from the ministry said.

The meetings came against the backdrop of several technical malfunctions involving Indian airlines over the past month.

Directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) and ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) officials were also present in the meetings.

It commenced at 9.30am and the CEO of each airline was called in for 30 minutes for a meeting with the minister separately. Without revealing the names of the airlines, a ministry official said that major airlines were covered today and meeting of the next batch of airlines is scheduled on Tuesday.

In continuation of the on-going regular review of flight occurrences, Scindia chaired a detailed two-hour long meeting on Sunday too.

In the meeting on Sunday, directions were issued with regard to tightening and further improving safety oversight by DGCA. The minister reiterated that passenger safety is paramount and there will be no compromise with regard to safety, reliability of airline operations and alignment with the strictest international safety norms.

“In the wake of numerous safety issues pertaining to aviation, HMCA Sh @JM_Scindia had a high-level meeting with the senior officials of MoCA & @DGCAIndia. He re-emphasized to strictly adhere to the prescribed safety norms and avoid any kind of laxity towards passenger safety,” MoCA tweeted on Sunday.

Indian airlines have recently reported several mid-air and on-ground incidents.

On Sunday, IndiGo’s Sharjah-Hyderabad flight made an emergency landing at Karachi airport after pilots observed a defect in one of the engines and an Air India Express flight from Calicut to Dubai had to be diverted to Muscat after a burning smell emitted from the aircraft.

SpiceJet, which has reported over six incidents between May 1 and July 5, had been under regulatory scanner. The DGCA has sent a show-cause notice to the carrier and said that the airline had “failed” to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services and gave it three weeks to send a response to the notice.