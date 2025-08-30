SC-mandated panel seeks ban on Conocarpus trees

The government-appointed expert panel on environment has recommended the Supreme Court to ban a fast-growing exotic tree species called Conocarpus, flagging the serious ecological and public health concerns caused by the plant witnessed growing in abundance along Delhi roads. The CEC report said that the Concarpus plant is commonly referred to as “green desert” because it offers little or no sustenance for native insects, birds, or mammals, thus disrupting local ecosystems. (Shutterstock)

The central empowered committee (CEC) in its report tabled in the top court last week said that the tree species, commonly known as buttonwood or damas, is an ornamental plant that provides rich green canopy in urban landscaping and is preferred due to its tolerance to heat, salinity air and dust pollution.

However, noticing its unchecked proliferation in Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the CEC said that studies have revealed that the plant poses adverse impacts on native biodiversity, alteration of local ecosystems, excessive groundwater consumption, and potential risks to public health due to allergenic pollen and other factors.

The report dated August 21 said, “The CEC requests this court to direct the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, to: advise all the states to stop planting Conocarpus species and also to list it as an invasive plant due to its ecological unsuitability.”

Only two states –– Gujarat and Tamil Nadu –– have banned the plantation of Conocarpus, which the CEC says should be uniformly done by all states and union territories. The panel found it necessary that appropriate advisories should be sent by Centre to all urban local bodies and other relevant agencies to regulate the planting and propagation of Conocarpus species in India.

The CEC attached photographs of the tree species found along roads in Delhi and said that it was prompted to file the report after witnessing similar images in Hyderabad and learning about the plant being grown in abundance in other states as well through various research articles.

The report said that the plant is commonly referred to as “green desert” because it offers little or no sustenance for native insects, birds, or mammals, thus disrupting local ecosystems. It is widely preferred for its fast growth and dense canopy which offers quick greenery and shade, roadside aesthetics, and contributes to urban heat reduction. Once established, Conocarpus requires minimal maintenance and watering, making it a more attractive choice for urban planners seeking low-cost greening solutions.

However, the CEC listed out the harmful effects of the plant which has a deep and aggressive root system that can extract significant amounts of groundwater, impacting nearby vegetation and water availability. Its invasive roots also damage footpaths, underground pipelines, and building foundations.

During flowering seasons, the tree releases pollen, which may aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma, rhinitis, and other allergic reactions, particularly in children and the elderly. It also poses safety risk as its dry, brittle wood is highly flammable during the summer months.

The expert panel said that the plant species has two types, one which is native to the coastal areas of tropical America, ranging from Bermuda and the Bahamas to Brazil, and extending along the Pacific coasts and parts of West Africa; and the other found in arid coastal zones of Somalia and Yemen and across eastern and northern Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

In India, the growth of the tree was found prevalent in Gujarat’s coastal and arid districts such as Kachchh, till Gujarat government banned its planting across the state in September 2023. In January 2025, Tamil Nadu became the second state to prohibit plantation of this tree. Concerns have been raised about this plant in Karnataka where it is referred to as “Dubai plant” while the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in Telangana has initiated removal of this species from the road sides in its territorial limits.

While recommending a ban on further planting of removal of the Conocarpus species, the CEC also urged the Centre to consider having a legal framework that exclusively deals with invasive species. The expert panel further observed that the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (2024-30) also lacks a nationally coordinated mechanism for monitoring and regulation of invasive alien species, whether plant, animal, microbial, or fungal.