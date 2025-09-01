SCO members condemn Pahalgam terror attack: 'Perpetrators must be...'

Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) have condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, calling for perpetrators behind the attack to be brought to justice. Leaders of SCO members nations pose during a photo session with Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin, China.(via REUTERS)

"The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice," reads the declaration.

Before PM Modi departed for China to the attend the much-anticipated summit, the external affairs ministry had said that India expects strong condemnation of the deadly terror attack that killed 26 civilians back in April.

India had pushed for the condemnation of cross-border terrorism in joint statements and documents that the 10-member SCO bloc would adopt.

India has always voiced its criticism of terrorism and those harbouring it. At the SCO Summit, a pivotal part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address was his condemnation of terrorism and his assertion that “no double standards” would be acceptable in this regard.

“In the fight against terrorism, India stands firm on unity, and the SCO has an important role,” PM Modi said, adding that any kind of double standard is not acceptable on the issue of terror," he said, addressing the plenary session.

Without naming Pakistan, PM Modi also tried to draw the member states' attention to “some nations” openly supporting terrorism. In the past, several Indian officials, and PM Modi, have accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorism, making it clear that New Delhi doesn't see terrorists and their supports as different.

Over a month after the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi had accused Pakistan of engaging in war through terrorism.