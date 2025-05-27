PM Modi calls terrorism Pakistan's war strategy, says India will respond accordingly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said terrorism practiced by Pakistan is not a proxy war but a deliberate war strategy and India will respond accordingly. PM Modi stated that Pakistan was using terrorism to create conflict in India (DPR PMO)

Pakistan is engaging in war through terrorism, Modi said, while speaking about Operation Sindoor at the urban development programme of Gujarat Government. “We can't call this a proxy war as those who were killed on May 6 night (in Indian strikes on terror camps in Pakistan) were given state honours in Pakistan. Pakistani flags were draped over their coffins, and their military saluted them,” Modi said.

Also Read: ‘Roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi’: PM Modi’s stark warning to Pakistan

“This proves that these terrorist activities are not just a proxy war but a deliberate war strategy on their part. If they engage in war, then the response will be accordingly,” he said.

Also Read: Amid boycott calls for Turkey, PM Modi says more Indians choosing domestic vacations

Modi said that whenever India and Pakistan went to war, Indian armed forces defeated Pakistan a way the neighbouring country would never forget. “Realising they could never win a direct war against India, they turned to proxy warfare, providing military training and support to terrorists instead,” he said. “No matter how strong or healthy the body is, even a single thorn can cause constant pain.

Also Read: ‘Balasaheb would have hugged PM Modi for Operation Sindoor’: Amit Shah in Maharashtra’s Nanded

We have decided that the thorn must be removed,” Modi said. “During Partition, Maa Bharati was divided into two, and that very night, the first terror attack on Kashmir was launched by the Mujahideen,” he said. Pakistan then captured a part of Mother India with the help of terrorists, in the name of Mujahideen, he said.

“If these Mujahideen had been killed on that day and Sardar Patel's advice had been accepted, then this series (of terror attacks) that has been going on for the last 75 years would not have been seen,” Modi said.