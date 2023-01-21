Scoot Airlines flight, which left behind flyers at Amritsar, replies after DGCA notice

Days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA sought a report from Scoot Airlines regarding the January 18 flight – which departed from Amritsar to Singapore reportedly without taking as many as 32 passengers - the budget carrier on Saturday said the timing of the flight was changed on account of the “prevailing foggy condition” at the airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scoot also said all the affected passengers have been provided with several options.

Claiming that 17 passengers were affected, Scoot said “they were not informed by their travel agent about the change in time”.

“Incidentally the timing of the flight was changed on account of the prevailing foggy condition at the Amritsar Airport,” it said in a statement.

The airline said the passengers were offered options to rebook free on another flight within 14 days, 120% refund in form of vouchers, 100% refund by the Airline by mode of payment, while “all 17 affected passengers have been looked after”.

Earlier, a Scoot spokesperson said due to inclement weather conditions affecting departures, the flight was rescheduled to depart Amristar at 3.45pm instead of the original timing of 7.55pm​ , and that where possible, passengers were notified based on the contact details provided.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior official at Amritsar airport said there were around 300 passengers for the flight.

"All booking agents were informed well in time and they relayed the information to their clients. But only one agent could not inform his clients for reasons best known to him," VK Seth, director of the airport.

He added that 263 passengers who boarded the flight reported at the airport well in time.

Scoot is a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused, the spokesperson said, “We are currently working to provide affected customers with the necessary assistance.”

Earlier this month, a Go First flight flew from Bangalore to Delhi without 55 passengers who were left behind in a coach at the airport and the airline later apologised for the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail