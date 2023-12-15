SCO's anti-terror body conducts exercise to curb use of internet by terrorists

In an effort to identify and stop the use of the Internet for terrorist, separatist, and extremist purposes, the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) with the support of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the union, conducted a joint anti-terrorism exercise on Friday. SCO RATS Member States include India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.(PIB)

The exercise hosted by India in New Delhi, aimed to share best practices among the SCO states in preventing the financing of extremist, terrorist, and separatist movements through the use of digital assets.

Enhancing "mechanisms of interaction between the competent authorities of the SCO member states to identify and suppress the use of the Internet for terrorist, separatist, and extremist purposes" was another goal of the exercise, according to the press release.

It also sought to share successful experiences amongst the SCO member states' competent authorities in gathering digital evidence against these terrorists.

Additionally, it emphasises "improving the degree of cooperation among the SCO member states' competent authorities in thwarting cyberattacks on the vital information infrastructure by terrorist, separatist, and extremist groups."

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Government of India, organised a Practical Seminar on "Countering the misuse of Internet and new information technologies for terrorists, separatist and extremist purposes" for delegates from the SCO Member States and representatives of EC RATS SCO at New Delhi.

According to the press release, the practical seminar is one of India's initiatives launched in 2019 under RATS. The fourth edition of this practical seminar was created with the purpose of analysing and debating topics pertaining to terrorists, separatists, and extremists' improper use of the Internet (TS&E).

The member states further showed their interest in deepening cooperation amongst each other for countering the misuse of the internet by terrorists, separatists, and extremists and issues related to cyber security.

(With inputs from ANI)