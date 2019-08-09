Scrapping of Article 370: Now, mail operations for J&K suspended

chandigarh

The department of posts has suspended all the mail arrangements for the Jammu and Kashmir circle after the central government announced the scrapping of Article 370 in the region.

Official sources said that due to the prevailing situation in J&K it has been decided to suspend bookings of all type and class of mails.

In a letter circulated by director, mail operations (Delhi), Pawan Kumar Singh, to all the circle heads of the department, post offices across the country have been directed to not book the mails meant for J&K circle.

One of the postal department officials requesting anonymity said, “Since August 05, all types of primary mail services including collection, processing, transmission and delivery of mail for J&K circle has been stopped following the directions.”

Sources said, items like letters, postcards, parcels, packets; ordinary and registered articles including speed post have been suspended till further orders. Also, all the mails in transit have also been stopped.

Meanwhile, a customer who had mailed an item from Sirhind, Punjab said, the Indian post website has not updated the status of the items dispatched before the August 05.

Sources said that the chief postmaster general, J&K circle, has been asked to monitor the situation on daily basis and inform the directorate to take action accordingly.

