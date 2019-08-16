Scrub Typhus death toll rises to five in Himachal

india

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:05 IST

Scrub Typhus in Himachal Pradesh has claimed five lives till now as one more person suffering from the bacterial disease died at Indra Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, on August 14.

The deceased was identified as Jwala Das, 73, a resident of Thunag of Mandi district. He was admitted at IGMC on July 31.

The state has witnessed an outbreak in Scrub Typhus, also known as World War II fever that occurs mostly during the monsoon season through a mite's bite. This year, Scrub Typhus has killed two people from Mandi district and three people from Shimla district while in 2018 at least 21 deaths occurred.

Earlier, two women, one from Mandi and other from Shimla district were reported dead on July 26 while another woman from Sunni died in IGMC on August 2. An eight-year-old boy from Shimla district also died of Scrub Typhus on August 5.

This year, as many as 3,651 people have been tested for Scrub Typhus in Himachal out of 291 people have been found positive.

Medical superintendent at IGMC Dr Janak Raj has advised the people to avoid going to places with huge shrubs and always wear gloves, gumboots and cover up their bodies while working on the fields.

Scrub Typhus is mostly diagnosed in rural areas during the monsoon season and is caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi bacteria caused by the bites of infected larval mites (chiggers) mainly found in the shrubs. Symptoms of the disease start to affect the patient within five to twelve days causing fever, muscle pain, headache, cough and gastrointestinal problems.

The state government has assured that hospitals of the state are fully equipped with medicines and other medical facilities to prevent causalities and to provide timely medical treatment.

On July 26, National Health Mission director Dr Nipun Jindal held a meeting with chief medical officers of all district through a video conference regarding water-borne diseases, such as, dengue, scrub typhus and hepatitis-B which break out during the monsoon season.

During the meeting, chief medical officers informed Jindal that an awareness campaign is being conducted in the districts.

