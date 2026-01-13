SC’s deadline may compound challenge to DKS’ top post bid

The Supreme Court’s June 30 deadline to the state government to conduct elections to the five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Monday poses a new challenge to deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar’s oft-cited aspirations to become the chief minister. DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar’s “many hats” as the deputy chief minister have compounded the nature of the challenge. The selection of candidates and electoral management duties lie squarely on his shoulders as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Besides, the weight of anti-incumbent sentiment over crumbling civic infrastructure in the state capital is also directed primarily towards Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio.

A. Narayan, who teaches at the School of Policy and Governance in Azim Premji University, said that if Shivakumar assumes the top post before the civic polls, he will have two years to govern before the assembly polls in 2028. Secondly, he added, If the high command decides any change of guard will be after June, Shivakumar will again shoulder a huge responsibility.

“If the Congress fares badly in the civic polls his case to stake claim for the top post weakens. Besides, there’s a possibility of his detractors sabotaging his case and moreover, Shivakumar has not created a good image with the voters as a Bengaluru development minister,’’ he said.

Historically, before the creation of the GBA in May 2025, the state Congress was unable to take control of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Its past gains within the 198-member council under the BBMP were limited to two-digit figures.

In the last local body elections in the city, held a decade ago in 2015, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the frontrunner with 100 seats, the Congress won 76, the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) won 14 and the remaining 8 went to other regional players.

A Congress victory in the upcoming elections may provide the necessary push for Shivakumar to lay a proper bid for the chief minister’s position. They also may be seen as a challenge for the Opposition heavyweights, BJP’s BY Vijayendra and R Ashoka, to prove their mettle.

The state government published a draft reservation roster to the five city corporations under GBA on January 10. Of the total 369 wards, 174 were reserved for women under various categories. The urban development department has considered the 2011 population census to finalise the reservations and the public can send their suggestions and objections to the list by January 23.

According to Live Law, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed the state government to publish the final ward-wise reservations by February 20, 2026.

The apex court deadline to the state government holding the polls is being seen as an interim halt to the power tussle between chief minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. The several deadlines set by Shivakumar’s supporters of him taking over from Siddaramaiah by Sankranti (January 14) have all passed. The GBA poll schedule and the Congress high command appointing Shivakumar as AICC’s senior observer for the Assam Assembly elections due in March are expected to keep him fully engaged. “Besides the state budget session will be in February-March and no ruling party members would want to disrupt it,’’ a Congress leader said.

Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly R Ashoka said his party has been consistently demanding that elections be conducted.

“We are ready. Potholes, deaths caused by potholes, garbage dumps, and the collapse of law and order will help us win. The Congress will be defeated in Bengaluru. Do you need any more reasons for their fall? We are ready for the elections,’’ Ashoka said.