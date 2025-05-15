Scuffle breaks out between police and sacked Bengal teachers in Kolkata

A scuffle broke out on Thursday night between police and a group of dismissed school teachers who were protesting outside the West Bengal education department headquarters, Bikash Bhavan, in Salt Lake. Protestors claimed they were dragged away even though they were demonstrating peacefully outside the West Bengal Education Department headquarters, Bikash Bhavan, in Salt Lake,(@pooja_news/ X)

The teachers lost their jobs last month after a court cancelled thousands of appointments in government-aided schools over recruitment irregularities. They had been holding a sit-in protest since morning, demanding that their jobs be given back, news agency PTI reported.

Tensions rose around 8 pm when extra police personnel were sent in, and officers tried to remove the protestors using lathicharge, PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

Protestors claimed they were dragged away even though they were demonstrating peacefully. Some lay down on the road to avoid being removed.

Earlier in the day, a few protestors allegedly broke a gate and entered the Bikash Bhavan premises, causing chaos.

More than a hundred state government staff were stuck inside the building and were later escorted out by police.

Also Read: Bengal: Many private schools declare early summer vacations from May 9 after Mamata’s plea

Demand of protestors

“We will not sit for a fresh exam. Our demand is clear — our jobs must be restored. We will not leave until the Chief Minister herself speaks to us,” said Mehbub Mondal, one of the protestors.

Speaking to the media, a senior police officer said, “Police are doing its job. The higher ups will give a statement.”

Several protestors said they were beaten by police, and many teachers were injured.