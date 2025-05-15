Scuffle breaks out between police and sacked Bengal teachers in Kolkata
The teachers lost their jobs last month after a court cancelled thousands of appointments in government-aided schools over recruitment irregularities.
A scuffle broke out on Thursday night between police and a group of dismissed school teachers who were protesting outside the West Bengal education department headquarters, Bikash Bhavan, in Salt Lake.
The teachers lost their jobs last month after a court cancelled thousands of appointments in government-aided schools over recruitment irregularities. They had been holding a sit-in protest since morning, demanding that their jobs be given back, news agency PTI reported.
Tensions rose around 8 pm when extra police personnel were sent in, and officers tried to remove the protestors using lathicharge, PTI quoted a police officer as saying.
Protestors claimed they were dragged away even though they were demonstrating peacefully. Some lay down on the road to avoid being removed.
Earlier in the day, a few protestors allegedly broke a gate and entered the Bikash Bhavan premises, causing chaos.
More than a hundred state government staff were stuck inside the building and were later escorted out by police.
Demand of protestors
“We will not sit for a fresh exam. Our demand is clear — our jobs must be restored. We will not leave until the Chief Minister herself speaks to us,” said Mehbub Mondal, one of the protestors.
Speaking to the media, a senior police officer said, “Police are doing its job. The higher ups will give a statement.”
Several protestors said they were beaten by police, and many teachers were injured.