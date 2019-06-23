Scuffle over water supply leads to arrest of US aid worker in Shillong

Meghalaya Police arrested an American aid worker in Shillong after he allegedly molested a judicial magistrate during a scuffle that broke out over supply of water, police said on Sunday.

“Theodore M Moallem was arrested over charges of physical assault, molestation, and criminal intimidation,” said Steve Rynjah, superintendent of police, Shillong.

According to Rynjah, the incident happened after an altercation between Moallem and the judicial magistrate’s family, who have rented out a portion of their premises to Moallem’s organization which works for the visually impaired.

Three FIRs have been filed in the case so far, Rynjah said. “The landlady’s family have filed an FIR against Moallem and a counter -complaint of assault has been filed by Moallem against the family. A third FIR has been filed by Moallem’s organization against the landlady for not providing water,” Rynjah added..

Moallem, meanwhile, has been hospitalized after he complained of illness after his arrest on Friday. The magistrate and her family are likely to be summoned soon for questioning, according to police officials.

Hasina Kharbhih, who is associated with Impulse, an NGO which has its office in the same building as Moallem’s organization, claimed allegations of molestation and physical assault against Moallem are false. She claimed in a letter to the police station that she saw Moallem lying on the floor, hurt, when she reached the spot of altercation.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 20:34 IST