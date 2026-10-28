Sea waves surge onto roads, trees uprooted, heavy rains trigger waterlogging amid Cyclone Arnab landfall process | Visuals

Strong winds and heavy rain lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Arnab moved towards the coastline, triggering rough sea conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone began making landfall early Wednesday along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, bringing torrential rainfall to the region. Visuals showed strong winds and high tides at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, with rough sea conditions prevailing in the area. (PTI Photo) In Konaseema district, several trees were uprooted, disrupting movement across affected areas. Meanwhile, in Chennai, giant sea waves surged onto roads and into residential areas in Ennore. Follow Cyclone Arnab LIVE updates here. Visuals showed strong winds and high tides at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, with rough sea conditions prevailing in the area. A tree was uprooted near the AU College of Engineering for Women in Visakhapatnam, news agency ANI reported.

Deep Dive Where was Cyclone Arnab expected to make landfall, and how strong were its winds? What damage and flooding did Cyclone Arnab cause along the coast? What precautions should residents take during Cyclone Arnab?

A flash flood warning has also been issued for districts in Andhra Pradesh, including, Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna, NTR, Eluru, West Godavari, Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Parvathipuram Manyam.

In Kakinada, police rescued four people stranded in floodwaters after heavy rain and seawater inundated the area, a district police press release said. The four people, who had reported for duty in the morning, remained stranded until night after floodwaters completely surrounded the place where they were staying, leaving them with no way to get out. They informed the police about their situation, following which a rescue operation was launched, news agency PTI reported. Also Read: Cyclone Arnab puts Jharkhand on alert; IMD issues heavy rain warning for 3 days Several low-lying areas and major roads across the city witnessed waterlogging following heavy rainfall. Officials warned that moderate to heavy rain was likely to continue through Wednesday.