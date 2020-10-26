Seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Statue of Unity to start from Oct 31

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 17:41 IST

The seaplane that will connect Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada landed into Kochi from Male, Maldives. The seaplane will reach Gujarat on Monday and will be inaugurated on October 31st by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

The seaplane is a Twin Otter 300 registered in the name M/s Spicejet Technic, which will be operated by SpiceJet. A 19-seater seaplane which will be used for flights between the Sabarmati riverfront and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue of Unity in Gujarat as a part of regional connectivity scheme between Sabarmati riverfront and Statue of Unity.

The 19-seater seaplane will be able to accommodate 12 passengers at the cost of Rs 4,800 per person. The aerial distance between Ahmedabad and Kevadia is around 200 kilometres. The seaplane will take about 45 minutes to cover the distance.

“Sea plane for Kevadia takes off from Male, Maldives. Regular sea plane service, 4 times a day will connect 2 great & visionary projects given by Hon’ble Prime Minister to the nation —Sabarmati River Front & #StatueOfUnity. A gigantic leap in making Kevadia a truly international tourist spot”, Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest & Environment Dept), tweeted.

The aircraft, which landed safely in Venduruthy channel for a transit halt, is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad on Monday where the country’s maiden seaplane service will be launched between the Sabarmati riverfront and the Statue of Unity in Narmada district.

“The seaplane was provided assistance with berthing facility at Naval jetty and refuelling for its onward journey” a defence spokesperson said.

“Seaplanes are a natural choice of connectivity between mainland and Lakshadweep islands. Inland water channels in Kochi and sheltered lagoons in islands offer an ideal space for the seaplanes to land and take-off”, he said.

Representatives of SpiceJet, Indian Navy, Cochin International Airport Limited and district administration were present to supervise the transit halt.