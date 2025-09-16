Fissures have begun to appear within the Opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar, especially between its two key constituents — the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) — over seat-sharing arrangements and the projection of the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly polls. Seat-sharing talks between RJD and Congress hit roadblock

While the Congress, buoyed by people’s response to the Rahul Gandhi-led Voter Adhikar Yatra, has pushed for 70 assembly seats —the same number it had contested in the 2020 state polls, when it managed to win only 19— in the upcoming polls slated for October-November this year, the RJD appears unwilling to concede, people familiar with the matter said.

RJD patriarch and former chief minister Lalu Prasad, who has been keeping a low profile due to health concerns, has reportedly stepped in to take charge of the seat negotiations. Party insiders said he has asked the Congress to submit a list of its candidates, and made it clear that the grand old party will be allotted 50-52 seats.

“The issue is not just about numbers but also about avoiding triangular contests in our base areas. If the deadlock continues, it’ll be a cakewalk for our opposition (NDA),” a senior RJD functionary said, requesting anonymity.

The leader pointed out that the alliance this time has a greater number of smaller parties than five years ago and they all need to be accommodated in seat talks. “It is obvious that the seats given to smaller allies will go from RJD’s share only,” the functionary added.

The Congress, people cited above said, has insisted on contesting at least 20-25 seats in RJD strongholds. The party has stressed the need for a balanced distribution of “winnable and tough” constituencies while refusing to be a “dumping yard” for unwinnable seats, the people added.

The Congress, according to the people, has also made a pitch for deputy chief minister’s post in case INDIA bloc wins the polls, if the party is compelled to concede seats from its previous tally. Demands by smaller allies have further complicated negotiations.

Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has also sought deputy CM post if the bloc forms government after the polls. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML), which contested 19 seats and won 12 in 2020, is now staking claim to 40-45 seats. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Pashupati Kumar Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) are in negotiations with the RJD, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which secured five seats last time, has approached the RJD for its inclusion in the coalition, the people said.

The INDIA bloc has scheduled a crucial coordination meeting in Patna later this week to resolve differences. Leaders said the focus will be on finalising a “workable” seat-sharing plan that keeps the alliance united as polls approach.

“The seat-sharing talks of Mahagathbandhan would be finalised by the last week of September,” CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya told reporters on Monday.

The Congress leadership has also called a meeting on September 19 in New Delhi where the party is likely to chalk out poll strategies. The Congress has also invited Tejashwi Yadav, who is set to embark on statewide Bihar Adhikar Yatra from Tuesday, to join the meeting, a leader aware of details said.

Senior Congress leader Praveen Kushwaha downplayed speculation of rift in the alliance and said there is no confusion in the seat-sharing matter. “It will be sorted out in a week or so,” he added.

The latest flashpoint between Congress and RJD emerged in Kutumba assembly constituency in Aurangabad district, where state Congress chief Rajesh Ram convened a workers’ meeting of the alliance on Saturday. RJD’s block and district presidents, along with former MLA Suresh Paswan, however, boycotted the event without explanation. In a pointed response, RJD leaders organised their own strategy session on Monday under Paswan’s leadership to discuss electoral plans.

Last week, AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru stirred a controversy by saying the chief ministerial face for INDIA bloc would be “decided by the people of Bihar,” a remark that has irked the RJD, which has been pushing for Tejashwi Yadav to be endorsed as the coalition’s CM candidate. Days later, Yadav added to rift speculation by saying at an event on September 13: “This time, Tejashwi will contest elections on all 243 seats…”

In the 243-member assembly, the ruling BJP-led NDA has 131 members while the Opposition alliance has 111 seats.

While senior leaders from both parties have downplayed the rift, political experts viewed the recent developments as “classic pressure tactics” in alliance politics.

“The Congress is no longer content playing second fiddle to the RJD, especially after its revival efforts,” political analyst and former pro-vice chancellor of Veer Kunwar Singh University, Ara, Rama Shankar Arya said, pointing to the Congress’ reluctance to endorse Tejashwi Yadav outright. He added that Tejashwi Yadav’s “all-243” pitch was a bid to consolidate RJD’s base and force concessions from allies.