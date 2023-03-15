Home / India News / SEBI empowered to frame rules and update them as required: Govt tells Parliament

SEBI empowered to frame rules and update them as required: Govt tells Parliament

BySaptarshi Das
Mar 15, 2023 09:50 AM IST

SEBI is empowered to frame appropriate regulations and update them, as and when required, in response to the dynamic nature of the markets and the new types of behavior that the market exhibits

Stressing on the role of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in protecting the interests of investors, the government on Tuesday informed Parliament that the board conducted investigations into alleged violations of its regulations by any market entity according to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI (Prohibition of fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations, 2003.

SEBI was constituted as a non-statutory body on April 12, 1988 through a resolution of the government of India. (Representative file image)
SEBI was constituted as a non-statutory body on April 12, 1988 through a resolution of the government of India. (Representative file image)

Union minister of state (MoS) for finance Pankaj Chaudhary was replying to Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader John Brittas.

Also Read:Why SEBI didn’t get to bottom of issues raised by Hindenburg: Ex-RBI governor

In his written reply, MoS Chaudhary said, “SEBI is empowered to frame appropriate regulations and update them, as and when required, in response to the dynamic nature of the markets and the new types of behavior that the market exhibits.”

While replying to another query by Brittas on if the government strategy to tighten the rules and regulations for regulating the share market, MoS Chaudhary added, “Further, the Hon’ble Supreme Court vide its order dated 02.03.2023 has constituted an expert committee for the assessment of the extant regulatory framework and for making recommendations to strengthen it.”

SEBI was constituted as a non-statutory body on April 12, 1988 through a resolution of the government of India.

It was established as a statutory body in the year 1992 and the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (15 of 1992) came into force on January 30, 1992.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out