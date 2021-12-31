e-paper
Sec 144 imposed in Mangaluru City ahead of new year celebrations

Sec 144 imposed in Mangaluru City ahead of new year celebrations

The prohibitory orders will be in force from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021. The government, through guidelines and orders, has prohibited parties, and special events at clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other places that attract people in large numbers without social distancing.

india Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 10:33 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Mangaluru
Gathering of five or more people at public places and roads for celebrations has been barred, but routine activities in these areas can be carried out
         

In order to curb the further spread of coronavirus infections, section 144 imposed have been imposed in Mangaluru City ahead of the New Year celebrations.

The prohibitory orders will be in force from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021. Mangaluru City police commissioner Vikash Kumar and additional district magistrate of Mangaluru city have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1).

The government, through guidelines and orders, has prohibited parties, and special events at clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other places that attract people in large numbers without social distancing.

Gathering of five or more people at public places and roads for celebrations has been barred, but routine activities in these areas can be carried out, the Police Commissioner said in further added in the order.

Seven people in Karnataka have contracted the new variant of coronavirus, informed Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said that the state government will not allow any New Year celebrations at public places in view of the emergence of a new strain of Covid-19 virus in the United Kingdom.

