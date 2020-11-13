Second Covid-19 wave likely to hit Maharashtra in January, 4,132 cases recorded on Friday

india

Nov 13, 2020

In last one month, Maharashtra has seen rapid improvement in its Covid-19 situation with more recoveries and fewer daily infections. But the government is anticipating a second wave in January, February and thereby has asked the authorities to not lower their guards on testing.

A circular from the government’s health services directorate dated November 11 said a second wave of the pandemic is likely in January-February. It also said that the estimation is based on what is happening in Europe.

Delhi at present is reporting the third wave of the infection the first took place in June and the second in September. Kerala, too, saw a dip in the number of cases until September. The Covid-19 curve is different at every state. Since the breakout in March, cases in Mahrashtra were alway on the rise. Only in October, there have been some signs of decline.

The circular said there should be no complacency in coronavirus testing and all labs will remain functional as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines. The circular said the need of the hour is to celebrate a firecracker-free Diwali keeping in mind health interest of COVID-19 patients and those with breathing problems.

On Friday, Maharashtra recorded 4,132 new coronavirus cases, which took the case tally to 17,40,461.

As far as unlocking is concerned, Maharashtra chose to be behind other states. Gyms were reopened after Dussehra and religious places will reopen after Diwali.

