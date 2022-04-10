Second lane of Hadapsar flyover reopens for light vehicles

PUNE The much-awaited side of the flyover for traffic moving from Solapur to Pune and Saswad to Pune reopened on Sunday for light vehicles. However, the demand to open for heavy vehicles continues as the stretch is the first entry point for vehicles coming in from the southern states or Solapur into Pune city. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) chief engineer has said that the stretch will open for heavy vehicles nearly a month after the flyover is operational for light vehicles.

PMC chief engineer Shrinivas Bonala said, “The stretch from Solapur to Pune and Saswad to Pune opened for light vehicles on Sunday. For heavy vehicles, we will see the impact of light vehicles on concretisation and repair work which was carried out and then decide on when the heavy vehicles can be started.”

The lanes from Pune to Solapur and Pune to Saswad were opened for light vehicles on March 21. The flyover was shut down on February 9 after local representatives complained of damage to a portion of the flyover.

The flyover is located on one of the most congested roads in the city and is the entry point for all heavy vehicles that enter the city from southern states such as Karnataka and Telangana and also from districts including Solapur.

As it continues to remain shut for heavy vehicles, residents living in this area who are already feeling the pinch of congested roads during the day have to risk crossing the street at night as well since most heavy vehicles move along during the night.

Yogesh Sasane, a local corporator said, “This was much-needed work and we understand that it has caused inconvenience to the people however it will be over soon and the civic body will be able to open the traffic for heavy vehicles as well. The huge volume of heavy vehicles at night is risky for travellers who want to move towards Undri and Handewadi from Hadapsar as there is no other way.”