Second phase of panchayat polls in Himachal Pradesh today

The second phase of the panchayat election in Himachal Pradesh will take place on Tuesday where the voters will exercise their franchise. The panchayat polls in Himachal Pradesh are being held in three phases - the voting in first phase took place on on Sunday and the final phase is scheduled for January 21.

The state government has declared that the days when voting will be held in panchayat polls will be public holidays.

All shops, government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments in HP as recognised under the Industrial Disputes Act will remain closed on the three days in the areas where voting will take place.

Importantly, the particular days will also be a paid holiday to daily wage workers, a state government official said.

In the first phase, 1,227 panchayats went to polls on Sunday. Electoral Officer Sanjeev Mahajan said a voter turnout of over 70 per cent was recorded in the first round.

Over 63 per cent voters of two panchayats in Kaza block in Lahaul-Spiti braved extreme cold weather conditions at a temperature of minus seven degrees Celsius to cast their vote, a district official said.

The counting of votes for ward members, deputy village heads and village heads will take place soon after voting. However, the counting for members of panchayat samitis and zila parishads will be conducted on January 22.

The candidates are contesting elections as independents and not on a party symbol.

Himachal Pradesh has 3,615 gram panchayats.