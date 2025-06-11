After videos show old, dirty coaches, railway sends second special train for BSF

NEW DELHI: Around 1,200 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were finally set to board a second special train that will take them to Jammu on Wednesday evening, two days after the first train sent to pick them up was found to be unfit for passengers. The railways were alerted about the condition of the train after an inspection by BSF officers. (Screengrab/X)

The 13 companies of BSF, which will be deployed along the route of the Amarnath Yatra, were to board the train from Agartala and Udaipur (both in Tripura), and Silchar and Guwahati (in Assam). After the first train sent by Indian Railways for their travel on Monday was found to be in poor shape, officials aware of the matter said the railways sent another train from Jammu.

A BSF officer aware of the matter said: “Around 1200 jawans were set to leave from different parts of Northeast India to Jammu. The train was to start on Monday night from Udaipur in Tripura and pick up other jawans from different places along the way. The train arrived on Monday evening and was inspected by senior BSF officials. There is always an inspection by senior officers before the jawans board the special train.”

It was during this routine inspection that the officers found the train filthy, with many coaches sporting holes in the ceiling and non-functional toilets. The doors had holes, locks weren’t working, and some seats were missing upholstery.

Videos of the train did the round on social media.

A BSF officer confirmed the authenticity of the videos. “But contrary to reports, it is not the jawans who refused to board the train. Much before they were supposed to board the train, the inspection was conducted by the senior officers. The railways were then alerted about the condition of the train,” added this person who asked not to be named.

The 1,200 jawans are part of the additional teams of security forces deployed for the Amarnath Yatra duty. The yatra, to be conducted from July 3 to August 9, is being held amid a high alert following Operation Sindoor and heightened security preparations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack two months ago.

The duration of the Yatra this year is shorter - 38 days in comparison to last year’s 52.

The Union home ministry has sanctioned an additional 581 companies of paramilitary forces for the pilgrimage, which is the highest to date. Last year, the number was around 510. The 581 companies include all the central armed police forces.

“Railways minister Ashwin Vaishnaw has taken serious note of the incident involving the deployment of an unsuitable/old train for BSF personnel going for duty to Kashmir from Tripura. In response to the lapse, four officials from the Alipurduar Division have been placed under immediate suspension with effect from today. The suspended officials include the caching depot officer of Alipurduar and three senior section engineers of Alipurduar Division.

“The railways minister has made it clear that the dignity and comfort of security forces are of the utmost priority and that such negligence will not be tolerated at any level,” the rail ministry said in a statement.

It stated that a special train from Agartala was arranged exclusively for BSF personnel, “with full attention to their convenience and honour”. The rail ministry has also ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.