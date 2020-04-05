Section 144 in Gautam Budh Nagar till April 14, police clarify

noida

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 18:10 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar police said on Sunday prohibitory orders banning the gathering of four or more people (Section 144 under the Code of Criminal Procedure) will remain in place in this Uttar Pradesh district till April 14. The entire country is already under a three-week, nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The clarification came after confusion over whether Section 144 will remain in Gautam Budh Nagar, which houses Noida, till the end of this month.

“Section 144 is in place till April 14. We will then take a call whether to increase it further depending on the situation,” said Akhilesh Kumar, additional commissioner of police, law and order.

After the Covid-19 outbreak, the commissionerate for the first time imposed section 144 on February 15, which was to last till March 15, on account of examinations and festivals. Later, it was extended till April 5 in view of the pandemic.

The press note that sparked the confusion said though the nationwide lockdown will go on till April 14, Section 144 of the CrPC will be extended in the district till April 30, 2020. It was signed by Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, law and order. It also said even after the lockdown ends, all political, cultural, religious or sports-related demonstrations or rallies or any other programmes will not be allowed, and legal action will be taken against those violating the guidelines.